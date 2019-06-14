Photo: Yankee Candle

50% Off Large Classic Jar and Tumbler Candles | Yankee Candle | Promo Code SAVE50LG



We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, you need absolutely no excuse to buy a candle. If you want 20 candles to cover every inch of your house, then buy yourself 20 candles. Though we’d advise you to buy your candles while they’re on sale, no one should buy that many candles at full price. Right now, you can get 50% Off Large Classic Jar and Tumbler Candles using the promo code SAVE50LG.

If you plan to spend your summer in the sun, you’ll probably like Yankee Candle’s Catching Rays scent, which is $15 during this sale. Or maybe you’d prefer something soft and subtle like Beach Walk? You can check out Yankee Candle’s large two wick tumbler scents and large jar candles to find and get 50% off your favorites.