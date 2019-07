Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Scrabble | $12 | Amazon

Word on the street is Scrabble, one of our readers’s favorite board games, is on sale for just $12, and that spells fun for you and all your friends and family. But mark my words: This deal won’t last long. So follow my advice to the letter, please, and buy it now, before this price is all played out.