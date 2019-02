Graphic: Shep McAllister

Cleaning out your cast iron pan doesn’t have to be intimidating. Lodge makes its very own stiff-bristled scrub brush that won’t hurt your precious seasoning, and it’s just $5 on Amazon right now. If you’ve ever left a dirty pan sitting out on the stove for a couple of days because you just couldn’t work up the elbow grease to clean it out, this one’s for you.