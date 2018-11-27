Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

I couldn’t really tell you why the Jackery Battery Backup Powerpro 500 is being billed as a CPAP accessory. Like okay, yes, it does that, but that seems like a really narrow market compared to all the other things reviewers mention using it for. Just a few examples: Running air mattress pumps, generating electricity for TVs on the go, getting juice to a small fridge, powering astronomy equipment. IKR? Totally more useful than the name lets on. At today’s all-time low price of $400 (it’s normally $600 or more), you might just want to grab one — there’s no telling what future adventures you could have where it’ll come in handy.