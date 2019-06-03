Photo: Amazon

If you’ve been dying to try out a weighted blanket but didn’t want to shell out a ton of money, you’re in luck. Weighted blankets are meant to help relieve stress and anxiety, as they give the sensation of being wrapped up in a hug. Right now, you can get the 48"x72", 15-pound Click Me Weighted Blanket for only $38 when you use the promo code CHWB50Y8. Using that same promo code, you can also get the 15-pound 60"x80" blanket for $43 and the 20-pound 60"x80" blanket for $50.