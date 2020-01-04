It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsToys & Board Games

You Don't Need to Fly to Hogwarts To Get This LEGO Beauxbaton’s Carriage Set For $10 Off

Ana Suarez
Filed to:Kinja Deals
217
Save
LEGO Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Beauxbaton’s Carriage | $40 | Amazon
Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

LEGO Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Beauxbaton’s Carriage | $40 | Amazon

You don’t need winds or a broomstick to fly on over to Hogwarts. You can snag the LEGO Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Beauxbaton’s Carriage for $40 (about $10 off) on Amazon. The 430-piece building set includes Minifigures of Rubeus Hagrid, Madame Maxime, Fleur Delacour, and Gabrielle Delacour.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kinja Deals

This Super Small USB-C Charger Is Just $10

Add a Year To Your PlayStation Plus Membership For Just $45

Don't Force Yourself Into an Old Pair of Jeans, Get a Pair of Stretchy Tech Traveler Pants For $30

About the author

Ana Suarez
Ana Suarez

Ana works as a commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

EmailTwitterPosts