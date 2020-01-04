You Don't Need to Fly to Hogwarts To Get This LEGO Beauxbaton’s Carriage Set For $10 Off

LEGO Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Beauxbaton’s Carriage

Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

LEGO Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Beauxbaton’s Carriage | $40 | Amazon

You don’ t need winds or a broomstick to fly on over to Hogwarts. You can snag the LEGO Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Beauxbaton’s Carriage for $40 (about $10 off) on Amazon. The 430 -piece building set includes Minifigures of Rubeus Hagrid, Madame Maxime, Fleur Delacour, and Gabrielle Delacour.