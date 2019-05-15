Herschel Pop Quiz Backpack | $45 | Amazon
Backpacks are the best bags for daily use. They can easily be carried and have endless pockets for storage. You don’t need to enroll in school to enjoy this Herschel Pop Quiz Backpack. Hopefully, your days of surprise quizzes are long gone and you’ll just need this for work. Right now, the forest green backpack is $15 off on Amazon.