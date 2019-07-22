Preorder Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [PS4/Xbox One] | $51 | Amazon

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Preorder Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [PS4/Xbox One] | $51 | Amazon

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order promises to be a Metroid-y take on the Star Wars universe, and preorders are $9 off on Amazon today for both PS4 and Xbox One. Preorderers even get a few special in-game cosmetics:

Orange Lightsaber Blade Color, BEE-D-1 Skin, Mygeeto Campaign Hilt, and Umbraran Campaign Hilt

I’m tempted just for the orange blade cover, honestly.

You won’t be charged until it ships in November, so you can always cancel later if it’s not the game you’re looking for.