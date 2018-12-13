Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Welcome to today’s edition of Kitchen Gear You Can Absolutely Live Without, But That Would Still Be Nice to Have. The Cuisipro Stainless Steel Odd Size Measuring Spoon Set is not an essential item; you can easily make do without it. But I know you still feel at least a slight longing to own it.



It features spoons to measure out a “pinch,” 1/8 tsp, 2/3 tsp, 1-1/2 tsp, and 2 tsp. Your feelings about that description will tell you everything you need to know about whether or not to buy it, except this — it hasn’t been this cheap in years.

