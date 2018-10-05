Graphic: Shep McAllister

You don’t need a yard, or even any gardening skills to grow your own food at home; you just need a Miracle-Gro Aerogarden. These fully-integrated, soil-free indoor gardens can grow herbs, vegetables, and salad greens up to five times faster than regular soil, and one of the best models you can buy is cheaper than ever, today only.



The AeroGarden Bounty Elite can grow up to nine plants at once, be they herbs, vegetables, or salad greens. Its easy-to-read touchscreen makes the Ultra easy to program, and unlike most AeroGardens which use CFL bulbs, this model uses energy-efficient LEDs, which are tuned to a daylight hue to promote faster growth.

Today’s price is about $50 less than usual, and the best we’ve seen so far this year, so don’t let this deal wither on the vine.