All-Clad cookware is the holy grail of kitchen gear, but buying a lot of their pans can cost as much as redoing your kitchen. But every few months, the All-Clad Factory Seconds sale reemerges and gives the rest of us a chance to buy the best of the best.



Factory Seconds pans may feature minor cosmetic issues like scratches, or damaged packaging, but are still genuine, bona fide All-Clad pans, complete with aluminum or copper cores that extend all the way up the side walls for fast and even heating.

I’ve gotten a few Factory Seconds in my time, and they’ve all been in great condition, but just note that all sales are final.

Note: You’ll have to enter your email address to access the sale.