You Don't Have to Be Crazy to Fall in Love With This DC Collectibles Harley Quinn Statue, but It Helps

DC Collectibles Harley Quinn by John Timms Statue Graphic : Sheilah Villari

DC Collectibles Harley Quinn by John Timms Statue | $73 | Amazon



With both a Batman and Suicide Squad trailer dropping this week the world is aflutter with DC talk and speculation. I’m personally very happy with Harley Quinn’s look in the version of the flick and it looks to be a lot of fun. Let’s be real, that’s what we expect from that film and it can’t be worse than the first one, right? Bring those two worlds together with this absolutely adorable Harley statue donning the Bat’s famous mask and save $7 today.

I’m a big fan of her more classic red, white, and black outfits probably because I was a huge fan of the animated series as a kid. I guess I just expect a level of playfulness and whimsy from her in all her instantly. This devious little statue shows Dr. Quinzel with Batman’s cowl, cape, and utility belt. Let your imagination work out how she might have come to possess these. The detail on Harleen is exquisite as she stan a confident seven inches tall. She was designed by John Timms and sculpted by Paul Harding. Each one is individually numbered in the line and is the perfect gift for fans of quirky Quinn.

