Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Marvel Drawstring Bag | $11 | Daily Steals | Promo code KJMRVL



You might associate drawstring bags with kids headed off to sports practice or day camp, but they’re practical for people of all ages. You don’t need to rationalize buying a Marvel Drawstring Bag when they’re only $11. If you use the promo code KJMRVL, you can get the bag for that low price from Daily Steals. Might as well get one for each of your favorite heroes!