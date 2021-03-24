You Don't Have to Be a Hobbit to Love These Fisher-Price Lord of the Rings Figures, Now $25

Fisher-Price Lord of The Rings Figures Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Fisher-Price Lord of The Rings Figures | $25 | Amazon Gold Box



This adorable special edition set of six beloved Lord of the Rings characters is 16% off today and a perfect gift for nerds young and old. The company actually says fans from 1 to 101 will love them. While these are toddler-friendly anyone can enjoy how cute they are. Each stands three inches tall and though small they are incredibly detailed right down to the hobbit’s hairy feet. In this exclusive pack, you’ll get Frodo Baggins, Gandalf the Grey, Aragorn, Lady Arwen, Gimli, and Legolas. Each is exquisitely model ed after their movie counterparts. I only wish there was an Éowyn. These would look excellent on any LOTR bookshelf.

These will ship free for Prime members.