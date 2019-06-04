Kemusi Hooded Fleece Bathrobe (Men | Women) | $10 | Amazon | Small only
A good, soft robe is an underrated instrument of self care, and this fleece robe from Kemusi is down to $10 on Amazon today for both men and women (small size only), a massive and sudden discount from the usual ~$30.
Here’s what we had to say about it on The Inventory:
This bathrobe feels like an extra hour of sleep, or a phone battery at 100%. Not only do you feel great, but you feel better than you should.
Chase that feeling.