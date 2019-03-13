Herbivore Botanicals’ pink clay soap bar was one of our Valentine’s Day gift picks, but that doesn’t mean you can’t buy it for yourself now, a month later. In fact, you should, because it’s down to $12, from its usual $15. Treat yo’self.
Yes, this soap is pink. But beyond being cutely appropriate for the holiday, this Herbivore Botanicals bar helps remove impurities, leaving her skin feeling super soft and refreshed. And you know who benefits from that? Both of you! That’s right, soap is a sexy gift! Bet you didn’t see that coming.