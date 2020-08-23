You Deserve a Kindle, so Grab The Paperwhite Edition for $100

Kindle Paperwhite Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Kindle Paperwhite | $100 | Amazon

You deserve a Kindle. It’s the perfect way to read anywhere you go, with a long battery life, plenty of storage, and apparently waterproof too. Right now, you can get the latest Kindle Paperwhite model for $100, which is $30 off its asking price. You can even use the Kindle to pair with Audible, so you can read and listen along at the same time.

You might be asking, why the Paperwhite, though? Well, the Paperwhite has a better ppi for a better, smoother text, and an extra light built in. Oh, and the waterproof bit.

So treat yourself and get yourself a nice Kindle today!