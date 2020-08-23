It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Media DealsBooks & Comics

You Deserve a Kindle, so Grab The Paperwhite Edition for $100

gaiages
Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
336
Save
Kindle Paperwhite | $100 | Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite | $100 | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Kindle Paperwhite | $100 | Amazon

You deserve a Kindle. It’s the perfect way to read anywhere you go, with a long battery life, plenty of storage, and apparently waterproof too. Right now, you can get the latest Kindle Paperwhite model for $100, which is $30 off its asking price. You can even use the Kindle to pair with Audible, so you can read and listen along at the same time.

Advertisement

You might be asking, why the Paperwhite, though? Well, the Paperwhite has a better ppi for a better, smoother text, and an extra light built in. Oh, and the waterproof bit.

So treat yourself and get yourself a nice Kindle today!

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Anthropologie Essential Slim Trousers

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Get a Head Start on Your Weekend Gaming Sesh With 50% off Nintendo Switch Digital Games

Home Theater Hoarders, Meet the HDMI Switcher

Aukey's Svelte Basix Pro Power Bank Wirelessly Charges My Finicky Phone on the Go

Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set Includes 2,500+ Pages of the Classic Manga and a Pill Patch for Your Kaneda Cosplay, Now $70 off