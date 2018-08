Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you really need to max out the storage on your Switch, GoPro, or tablet, this massive 400GB microSD card is down to $150 on Amazon right now, a price that was beaten only by Prime Day when it was $140. You’re still paying a premium per-gigabyte price compared to smaller cards, which is typical for bleeding edge flash storage tech. But if you own a lot of Switch games, or capture a lot of 4K footage, it might be worth it.