Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

How, you may wonder, does a scooter qualify for the designation of “lux,” as in Razor A5 Lux Scooter? In this case, it’s by being extra strong and extra smooth. This scooter is made with aircraft-grade aluminum and can hold up to 220 lbs., so you can totally “borrow” it without worrying about if it can support you. It also features extra-large wheels, adjustable handlebars, and a kickstand, so basically every feature you could want in a scooter. Today it’s down to $50 at Walmart or Amazon; can you really afford not to give it a spin?

