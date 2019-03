Graphic: Shep McAllister

Hot weather and bright sun will be back soon, promise, and you can be ready with this $4 AmazonBasics windshield sun shade. This is the large version, and it’s inexplicably about 1/3 the price of the medium version, albeit as an add-on item. As a resident of Texas, I think these should be on the state flag.