It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Clothing and LifestyleAccessories

You Can't Resist the Force of This Cute Six Pin Set of The Child Exclusively at Amazon

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon
125
Save
Illustration for article titled You Cant Resist the Force of This Cute Six Pin Set of The Child Exclusively at Amazon
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

The Child Enamel 6 Pin Set (Amazon Exclusive) | $25 | Amazon

I’m not about children but I am about The Child, and I know I’m not alone. This officially licensed six pin pack is exclusive to Amazon. Is this a good deal? Yes, very much so. These enamel pins are normally $10 each. So grabbing this for $25 is kind of a steal.

Advertisement

These pins are about an inch in size and have a backer with the basemetal. Only 10,000 packs were made and the collector’s packaging will be numbered. The Child is featured in these poses: napping in the pod, eating the frog, sipping on soup, pushing buttons, and using the force. You can’t deny how adorable he and these pins are not matter how hard you try. You can’t fight the cute so you might as well buy this pack and share with your pals from a galaxy far far away.

Free one-day shipping on this item for Prime members.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Sony High Power XB72 Speaker
Sony High Power XB72 Speaker
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Sunday Scaries' 10mg CBD Gummy Bundle Aims to Put an End to, Well, Sunday Scaries for $37 (Baseball Cap Included)

Grab the Latest iPad for $300 ($30 Off)

Gear Up and Get Your Game On in Today’s Best Xbox Deals

Grab a 75-inch 4K Sony TV For Just $998, Today Only