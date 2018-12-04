These discounted and powerful gaming computers from CyberPower PC and HP can help kick off your burgeoning eSports career. (Let’s go NYXL!)
Both $1,700 CyberPower PC rigs are fully specced out, offering 16GB of RAM, and the powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 series graphics cards.
But, of course, there are a few key differences that go beyond the keyboard and the case. The SLC10200CPG offers an i9, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070, and a 1TB SSD, while the GXiVR8080A3 rocks an i7, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080, and 240GB SSD and 1TB HD for storage. Also, the former doesn’t ship with a WiFi card but that may be less of a priority for hardliners who swear by the ethernet cable.
And the $1,500 OMEN model offers the still-capable GTX 1080 graphics card, as well as a i7 processor, 256 GB SSD and 1 TB hard drive for storage and 16 GB RAM. This current markdown is the lowest we’ve ever seen, and $80 off average price.