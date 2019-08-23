Photo: Walmart

We’re deep in the heart of mini fridge season at the moment, and if you still haven’t picked one up for your back-to-school needs, this $99 model is one of the coolest we’ve seen.



The 3.2 cubic foot fridge from Frigidaire includes storage space for drink cans, a small freezer compartment, a retro style handle, and best of all, a front face that acts as a dry erase board. Now you can warn your roommate not to eat your frozen taquitos right there on the fridge.