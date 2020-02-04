You Can Store Up to 25 Pounds of Cat Litter In This Bin, Get It While It's 20% Off

PetFusion BetterBin Portable Litter Storage Bin 20CATLITTER

Photo : Amazon

PetFusion BetterBin Portable Litter Storage Bin | $32 | Promo code 20CATLITTER

Litter is a literal pain in t he ass. Cleaning it up, scooping it out, buying it - it is all annoying. If you have a lot of litter in the house, you can now put it all in one place. Get a PetFusion BetterBin Portable Litter Storage Bin for $32 when you use the 20% off p romo code 20CATLITTER at checkout. It can store up to 25 pounds of litter, has an ergonomic handle to pour litter directly from the bin into the box, and even has wheels. So, your cat can push it around the house and annoy you.

Advertisement

If you also need litter, Amazon has a Fresh Pet Ca t Litter Gold Box going on right now with clumping litter, multi-cat litter, and more.