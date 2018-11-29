Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

In researching the merits of this multi-tool, I showed it to a bunch of guys I know, and every one of them was enthralled. They described it as “fancy” and said it “looks awesome like a Transformer,” and the $60 price (down from $85) tempted more than one of them to make a purchase.

To really explain why it’s cool, here’s a direct quote from Kinja Contributor Corey Foster:

Oooooh. I covet the Center-Drive. It has interchangeable driver bits, so it’s a legit screwdriver instead of a hacky one. The bits it takes are standard, too, so any of those bits that come with Craftsman and other tool sets will work. Meaning that tiny fucker can be extended to drive any screw — security, Nintendo, Torx, Micro Torx, whatever.

He then recommended this bit set to go along with it.

So, yeah. Suffice it to say that this thing would probably be a good gift for any of the handy people in your life. Or if you love that idea but it’s a little out of your budget, there’s also the Gerber Suspension-NXT Multi-Tool with Pocket Clip for $25. It’s not quite as magnificent, but it should still be met with respectable ooohs and ahhhs.

