It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

You Can Still Buy Lysol at Amazon, Starts at $15

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
994
Save
Five Lysol Early Morning Breeze 19oz Cans | $36 | Amazon Two Lysol Early Morning Breeze 19oz Cans | $15 | Amazon
Five Lysol Early Morning Breeze 19oz Cans | $36 | Amazon
Two Lysol Early Morning Breeze 19oz Cans | $15 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Five Lysol Early Morning Breeze 19oz Cans | $36 | Amazon
Two Lysol Early Morning Breeze 19oz Cans | $15 | Amazon

Advertisement

We have no idea when these will ship, but if you’re a germophobe whose OCD was turned up to 11 with recent health concerns, you may want to buy them, anyway. Amazon is still allowing you to order cans of Lysol, and it’ll ship them right to your doorstep as they come in. You can get a pack of five 19oz Early Morning Breeze cans for $36. If you don’t have that much to spend, you can also get the same cans in a double pack for just $15.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

You Should Really Clean Your Bong Today

The Gear You Need to Recreate Movie Theater Popcorn at Home

Sling TV Blue Is Now Free During Prime Time Hours, NFL Network Included

Get Free 4K TV for Life With Aukey's Digital Antenna, Now Just $7