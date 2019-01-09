Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

The pro of using a tumbler over a traditional water bottle is, obviously, the straw. The con, therefore, is an increased risk of spills, since the straw needs to have a place to go. But the Contigo Autoclose Tumbler has completely solved that problem, thus creating a tumbler that’s pretty much perfect. And right now, you can get one in the Clear/Monaco color combination for just $10, $1 away from its all time lowest price.

The brand, which also makes our readers’ favorite travel mug, has employed Autoclose technology to allow the lid to seal up the dread straw space when the straw is removed, so you can shake or mix your drink to your heart’s content. Also, this tumbler is double walled, so no need to sweat any slippery condensation that might cause it to slip out of your hands. If it does somehow fall, though, that’s OK; the tumbler is also made out of shatterproof plastic.