You Can Save Up To 50% on Prime Deal Day 2020 on Amazon's Echo Show 5

Echo Show 5 | $45 | Amazon Photo : Daryl Baxter

Echo Show 5| $45 | Amazon

For Prime Day Amazon have halved the price of their ‘Echo Show 5' device, which enables anyone to place the device in their kitchen or room of choice, and speak to their family and friends in a video call.

Advertisement

Alongside the standard Amazon Alexa features, i t can also be used as a nightstand with many clock face designs, so it can be tailored to your tastes.