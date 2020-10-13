It’s Prime Day!
The Inventory team is rounding up all of the best deals,
all throughout Prime Day. Click here to browse!
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsSmart Home

You Can Save Up To 50% on Prime Deal Day 2020 on Amazon's Echo Show 5

darylbaxter
Daryl Baxter
Filed to:Amazon Deals
Amazon DealsPrime Day 2020Kinja DealsDeals
116
Save
Echo Show 5| $45 | Amazon
Echo Show 5| $45 | Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Echo Show 5| $45 | Amazon

For Prime Day Amazon have halved the price of their ‘Echo Show 5' device, which enables anyone to place the device in their kitchen or room of choice, and speak to their family and friends in a video call.

Advertisement

Alongside the standard Amazon Alexa features, it can also be used as a nightstand with many clock face designs, so it can be tailored to your tastes.

Advertisement
Daryl Baxter

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is Live: The Best Deals Right Now

You Can Save up To 32% on Prime Deal Day on a Toshiba UHD TV

You Can Save up To 71% on Echo Flex with Smart Bulb for Prime Day 2020

Amazon Warehouse Is Taking an Extra 20% Off Already Marked-Down Used Items During This Flash Sale