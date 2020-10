Oral-B Pro 5000 Electric Toothbrush | $55 | Amazon Photo : Daryl Baxter

Everything changes when an electric toothbrush arrives. More plaque is removed here, mainly thanks to the 2- minute timer it gives, split into smaller chunks for each section of the mouth. This device has Bluetooth so it can track how well your brushing is going through an app. It’s also rechargeable, so there’s a low chance of it losing charge when needed.