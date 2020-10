iRobot Roomba 692 Vacuum | $200 | Amazon Photo : Daryl Baxter

iRobot Roomba 692 Vacuum | $200 | Amazon

The Roomba has become a staple in houses these last few years. It can abide to a schedule or be given commands through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or through its own app. The 692 model is 38% off its usual price on Amazon Prime Day 2020, so it would be a perfect gift for someone who may need assistance in cleaning their home for when they are out on an errand.