How many “free trials” have you signed up for in your life? If you’re out of free trials but need to keep up-to-date on everything Outlander, Amazon has a good deal for you. For Prime Day, you can get 50% off your first 3 months of STARZ or Showtime. STARZ is $9/month, so your first three months will only cost you $14. Showtime is $11/month, meaning your first three months will cost $17.

You can access either subscription through the Prime Video Channels or in the app. Additionally, you can save 50% off for three months when you subscribe to CBS All Access on Prime Video Channels.