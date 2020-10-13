It’s Prime Day!
It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
You Can Save 20% with the Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones with a $20 Amazon Gift Card on Prime Day 2020

darylbaxter
Daryl Baxter
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsAmazon DealsDealsPrime Day 2020
Sony WH-1000XM4 with $25 Amazon Gift Card | $298 | Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Sony’s new headphones are leading the way in their noise-cancellation technology, alongside the gestures that come with these new models. They will pause the track once it detects you’re speaking, and will also switch off the noise-cancellation when a hand is put on the right-cup.

They feature fantastic sound, and are able to be paired for up to two devices, so you can switch between your phone and your tablet with ease.

As this also comes with a $25 gift card, you can be free to spend that on something else on Prime Day.

Daryl Baxter

