You Can Save $11 on a Phillips Hue Smart Hub Right Now

Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja Deals
Phillips Hue Hub | $49 | Daily Steals | Use Promo Code KJPHSMRT
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
If you need a fun weekend project, or just want to spruce up your home after spending a bit more time staring at your walls, changing up your lighting rig is a pretty simple way to get that done. Right now, you can save $11 on a Phillips Hue Hub on Daily Steals using the promo code KJPHSMRT. You’ll have to buy some light bulbs to go along with it, but you can always do that later if you’re strapped for cash.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

