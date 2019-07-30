Photo: Amazon

X-Chew Silicone Cooking Gloves | $8 | Amazon | Clip the 5% off coupon and use promo code JSSLT8IG

You can pull a tray of fresh cookies out of the oven without gloves or oven mitts on, but we wouldn’t advise it. Unless you enjoy burning your hands, then you do you. If you prefer to keep the skin on your hands safe, you can snag a pair of X-Chew Silicone Cooking Gloves for $8 on Amazon when you clip the 5% off coupon and use promo code JSSLT8IG. These gloves are safe to use for temperatures up to 446℉, so you can use them when cooking in your kitchen or at your grill outside. They’re also easy to clean and have a non-slip design. At $8, this is a no brainer deal to save your own skin.