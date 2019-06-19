Graphic: Tercius

Salad Cutter Bowl | $6 | Amazon

If you hate getting a bunch of dishes dirty when you’re cooking, you can streamline your vegetable chopping process. Using this Salad Cutter Bowl from Cenow on Amazon you can rinse and cut vegetables in one place. It comes with a bowl, strainer, and a cutting board. The bowl can rotate, so you can evenly chop your vegetables when preparing a salad. And if you were concerned, for some odd reason, that this bowl causes white pollution, it does not, according to the Amazon description!