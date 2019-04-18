Photo: Overstock

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

It does not need to be November in order to score big home savings. Thanks to Overstock, you can refurnish your home during their Spring Black Friday sale. If you’ve been dying to buy new chairs for your dining room or bar area, this sale has a variety of options to choose from. You can select an elegant set of Venetian tufted chairs or a set of fabric backed barstools that will fit in well in any home.

The sale ends today and offers more than just furniture deals. You can get 30% off rugs, 30% off bath & bedding, 15% off kitchen & dining, and more. If you are looking for a big ticket furniture item that is on sale, you can snag this Christopher Knight Queen Studded Tufted Headboard for just $119.