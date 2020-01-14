It's all consuming.
You Can Pick Up Two Fancy Titanium Key Rings For $10, As a Treat

Tercius
Graphic: Tercius Bufete

G2 Quick Release Key Ring | $10 | Clip the coupon on page and use the promo code g2xolaunch

Clip the coupon on page and use the promo code g2xolaunch to save big on this recently released G2 Quick Release Key Ring. Sleek, rugged and featuring a cool, minimalist design, this key ring is made with titanium. It’s unique design makes retrieving keys much easier than the standard design.

You’ll get two key rings for the price of $10. And, yes, that’s quite a bit pricier than what you’d pay for a standard key ring. But for those who appreciate good design and craftsmanship, this is a solid buy.

Tercius
Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

