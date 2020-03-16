It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
You Can Own the Much-Coveted Millennium Falcon Funko Pop for Just $40

Tercius
Funko Pop! Millennium Falcon with Han Solo | $40 | Amazon
Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez
Funko Pop! Millennium Falcon with Han Solo | $40 | Amazon

If you’re looking to seriously flex and upgrade your work space, the Funko Pop! Deluxe Star Wars: Millenium Falcon with Han Solo is down to just $40 right now.

The figure measures 5.5" tall, is 10.5" wide and 13.25" long and come in a window box display. This item will surely become the center piece of your Funko Pop! Star Wars collection!

So, if you love Star Wars like... really love Star Wars, this is the Funko to own. This is one of the lowest price we’ve ever seen, and a few bucks short of the lowest price ever.

Tercius

