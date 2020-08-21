It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
You Can Order an Official Xbox One Controller Again, And It's Down to $47

Quentyn Kennemer
Xbox One Wireless Controller | $47 | Amazon
Xbox One Wireless Controller | $47 | Amazon

Xbox One controllers have been hard to come by, and the few in stock tend to hover around their original $60 price point. Thankfully, cheaper and cheaper listings are popping up, like this one in black down to $47. This is the model with Bluetooth, so you can use it for Windows 10 PCs, tablets, and even Android smartphones. The item is set to ship August 27, so get your order in before they’re all claimed!

