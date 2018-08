Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Up to this point, Nintendo Switch console bundle savings haven’t really been a thing. Right now though, Walmart’s taking preorders for the new Nintendo bundle of the Switch, plus Mario Tennis Aces and 1-2 Switch, for $359. You’re basically getting one of the two games for free at that price.