You Can Now Pre-Order the New RTX 3070-Powered Asus ROG Zephyrus 15.6" Laptop From Best Buy

Asus Zephyrus 15.6" Gaming Laptop | $1,800 | Pre-Order at Best Buy

By now you’ve probably found a distraction or two that keep your mind at ease in quarantine. If you’ve found an escape in video games, you may be looking for a speedier PC to keep up. Asus’s new ROG Zephyrus 15.6" laptop—available for pre-order now—seems to pack a hefty amount of power into a sleek-ish profile that won’t take up as much space as some of the bulkier gaming laptops out there.

At $1,800, it’s far from the cheapest good laptop you can get, but its specs might sway you. Its 15.6" display features a 2560 x 1440 resolution, 16GB of memory, a 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics. Those specs are all powerful enough to do some VR gaming on the go, if you’ve got the gear. If you’re not too keen on VR, this laptop still packs enough power to blitz through your favorite games, though it’s also perfectly suited for just getting a bit of work done, too.

If you’d like to pre-order, you can do so now at Best Buy. It should ship on February 16.