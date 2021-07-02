You Can Now Play Your Nintendo Switch Games While Tom Nook Judges Your Every Move for Only $17

PowerA Animal Crossing Wired Controller Graphic : Amazon

PowerA Animal Crossing Wired Controller | $17 | Amazon

That face.. . Every time I close my eyes, I see that face... Staring at me. Well now you too can experience the fear I feel every day by getting this controller with Tom Nook on it! This Animal Crossing branded controller is an excellent option for Nintendo Switch players not looking for all those extra bells and whistles. The joy-cons and the pro controller each offer a wide range of features from the gyro motion controls to amiibo support. However, sometimes we don’t want to spend upwards of $70 on a controller. This wired controller from PowerA is only $17 so it will not break the bank unlike the mortgage you still owe Tom Nook on your house.