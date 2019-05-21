Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Did that Twitter thread about how many towels you need in your house totally blow your mind? The general consensus was you can never own too many towels. If you’re in desperate need of restocking your linen closet, you’ll want to shop the AmazonBasics Bath Products Sale, while some items are up to 67% off.



When it comes to hand towels, you truly can’t go overboard when buying them. Hand towels in your bathroom and kitchen are often teeming with bacteria, so honestly, you should toss out any towels you’ve had for years and years. You can get a 6-pack of gray towels for only $8.