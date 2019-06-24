Photo: Amazon

Anker PowerWave 10W Charging Pad | $10 | Amazon | Clip the $4 coupon

Once you have a phone that supports Qi charging, you know that you can’t have enough charging pads. You want them in every room, on every table, at all times. And since this pad from Anker is only $10 today (after clipping the $4 coupon), you can afford to inch closer to your ubiquitous Qi charging ideal.

This one doesn’t support 7.5W iPhone charging, but it does support 10W charging for compatible Android phones, if you plug it into a Quick Charge adapter.