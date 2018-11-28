Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

The last thing I need in my house is another toy set with lots of tiny pieces to get lost, but the Playmobil Pharaoh’s Pyramid is so neat that I’m considering buying it anyway. Like, I probably wouldn’t at the regular $80 price, but it’s awfully tempting at $38.



It comes with fun figures like skeletons and a mummy, and it would be good for reenacting some of the levels from Eternal Darkness while you come to terms with the fact that the sequel is probably never going to happen. Alternatively, let your kids play with it while you give them their first taste of The Bangles.

