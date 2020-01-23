It's all consuming.
You Can Have a Little Hot Sauce, as a Treat

Tercius
Just in time for the big game, Amazon’s discounting a bunch of hot sauces for them wings. If you’re a fan of flavor, here’s your chance to save big. (I mean, who isn’t?)

A 4-pack of Gringo Bandito sauces, 6-pack of Tiger Sauce, and a 1 gallon jug of Frank’s Red Hot are all down to their lowest prices ever. (Just a heads up, there’s kinda a dumb deal on a 4 0z. bottle of Frank’s... for $20? That’s just stupid Amazon algorithm non-sense. Please ignore that.)

Otherwise, this is a great time to buy. But just remember, these discounts are only available today. Visit the main deal page to see all of your options.

