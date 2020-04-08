It's all consuming.
You Can Grab RAVPower's PD 3.0 Power Bank for $30 Right Now

Jordan McMahon
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
Since most of us are stuck inside for the time being, we’ve all got chargers handy to give our phones plenty of juice. Still, maybe you’re a little low on outlets since everyone’s working from home, or you just want to give your headphones a little boost before your morning stroll. RAVPower’s known for their excellent chargers, and this 20000mAh portable charger is available right now for $30 using the code KINJA0407D.

