You Can Grab Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox One for $48 Right Now

Cyberpunk 2077 (XBO) CP20OFFXBOX Screenshot : CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 (XBO ) | $48 | Eneba | Use code CP20OFFXBOX

Cyberpunk 2077's launch has been interesting, to say the very least. It’s spurred a hot bed of debate, leading to some genuinely psychopathic reactions from its most ardent supporters. On top of all that, it’s running into performance issues across just about every console, from bugs to graphical hitches. Even with those flaws, a lot of players seem to be enjoying their time in Night City so far. If you’re looking to jump in, but are a little put off by the bug buzz, Eneba is currently selling a digital key for the Xbox One version of the game for $48. You’ll have to use the promo code CP20OFFXBOX at checkout to get that discount. That’s definitely the cheapest price we’ve seen for the game so far, so it might be a good excuse to dive in.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

Advertisement