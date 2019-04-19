Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Looking to work on your home this weekend? If you’ve been on the market for new light bulbs and fixtures, you’re going to want to check out Home Depot’s sale. You can update all of the old bulbs in your home if you’ve been looking to make the switch to LED. Add a statement piece to your dining room or living room, with the purchase of this Home Decorators Collection Antique Nickel Chandelier.

You can check out Home Depot’s website to see which brands and types of bulbs are on sale at the moment. EcoSmart’s 40-Watt Dimmable Energy Star LED bulbs are 20% off, Philips 60-Watt Frosted Globe LED bulbs are 21% off, and a Nanoleaf Smart Panel Starter Kit is 10% off.