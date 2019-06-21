Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Up to 30% Off Home Security Cameras and Systems | Home Depot

There is never a wrong time to get a new home security system. You never know what your neighbors might be doing on your property when you’re not around. Thanks to Home Depot’s Special Buy of the day, you can get up to 30% off select Home Security Cameras and Systems.

If you’re looking for a good indoor camera, a refurb Nest Wi-Fi Security Cam is only $140 during today’s sale. You can get a two-pack of the Q-SEE WirelessEco Cube Surveillance Cam for just $60. If you need outdoor security, the Armcrest UltraHD Wired Outdoor Dome Camera is $206 during today’s sale. A Revo Wireless HD 4-Channel Smart Gateway Surveillance System is only $115.